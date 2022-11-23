Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 940 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 84.4% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.2 %

EQR opened at $62.96 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $59.32 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.03. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

EQR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

