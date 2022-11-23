Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period.
Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of DFAX stock opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.32.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.