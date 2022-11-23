Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.32.

