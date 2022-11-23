Beck Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Beck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.92.

NOC opened at $524.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $505.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.90. The company has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.64. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $345.91 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

