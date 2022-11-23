Beck Capital Management LLC Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 61.4% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $382.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $321.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.02. The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.32. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43.

KLA Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KLA to $374.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.28.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

