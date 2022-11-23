Bell Asset Management Ltd Acquires 1,059 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 67.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,844,000 after purchasing an additional 386,411 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Amedisys by 21.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $177,225,000 after acquiring an additional 301,899 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $671,378,000 after acquiring an additional 138,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Amedisys by 30.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 578,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,688,000 after acquiring an additional 134,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Amedisys by 561.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 113,797 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after acquiring an additional 96,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMED traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.51. 2,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,460. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.33 and a 200 day moving average of $111.46. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.00 and a 12 month high of $179.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amedisys to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.13.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

