Bell Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bell Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 2.5% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 38.4% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Fiserv by 2.1% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 18,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 19.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

FISV traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.16. The company had a trading volume of 25,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,015. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.97. The stock has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $110.99.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

