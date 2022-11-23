Bell Asset Management Ltd Has $6.95 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,565 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.5 %

UNP traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.04. The company had a trading volume of 36,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.95. The company has a market cap of $130.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

