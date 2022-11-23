Bell Asset Management Ltd Sells 13,900 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bell Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 1.6% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after acquiring an additional 668,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Amgen by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,376,579,000 after acquiring an additional 357,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Amgen by 24.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,223 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Amgen by 2.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,380,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,059,316,000 after acquiring an additional 117,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.88. The stock had a trading volume of 65,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,309. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The company has a market cap of $151.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.19.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

