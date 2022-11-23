Bell Asset Management Ltd Sells 8,419 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Bell Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,419 shares during the quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $7,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock worth $2,052,750,071. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABC stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $113.68 and a one year high of $167.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

