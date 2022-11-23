Benchmark Metals (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Trading 3% Higher

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Rating) traded up 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 50,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 23,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Benchmark Metals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41.

Benchmark Metals Company Profile



Benchmark Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Lawyers Property project that consists of 46 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 14,392 hectares located in British Columbia.

Featured Articles

