Bend DAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $261,331.54 (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Bend DAO has a market cap of $44.35 million and approximately $261,331.54 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

