Berenberg Bank Upgrades Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) to “Buy”

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a GBX 170 ($2.01) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 180 ($2.13). Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Urban Logistics REIT alerts:

Urban Logistics REIT Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of LON SHED opened at GBX 147 ($1.74) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £693.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.00. Urban Logistics REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 114.21 ($1.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 200 ($2.36). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 139.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 159.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17.

Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Logistics REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Logistics REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.