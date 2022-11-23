Berry Street Capital Management LLP Acquires New Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,982,000. Black Knight comprises approximately 2.2% of Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Berry Street Capital Management LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Black Knight as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Black Knight by 212.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 78.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 2,198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter worth $109,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight Stock Up 0.9 %

BKI stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.14. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.