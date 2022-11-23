Berry Street Capital Management LLP Makes New $6.16 Million Investment in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,325,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,161,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,760,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,360,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,992,000 after purchasing an additional 616,049 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,974,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,525 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,438,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,331,000 after buying an additional 3,277,759 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,478,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,718,000 after buying an additional 3,160,400 shares during the period. 55.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold Trading Down 0.2 %

AUY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.26. 431,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,021,162. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Yamana Gold Profile

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AUY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.