Berry Street Capital Management LLP Raises Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises about 4.3% of Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Berry Street Capital Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Activision Blizzard worth $34,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $75.95. The company had a trading volume of 72,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,280,558. The company has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.28.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

