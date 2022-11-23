Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.56.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $79.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.04. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $121.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,382. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 376.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 242.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

