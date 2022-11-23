BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (BANFP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on January 16th

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Price Performance
Shares of BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% stock opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.72. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (BANFP)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.