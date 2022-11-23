BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (BANFP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on January 16th

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Price Performance

Shares of BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% stock opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.72. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22.

