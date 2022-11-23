Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Up to $28.07

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.07, but opened at $28.96. Bicycle Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.53, with a volume of 340 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCYC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

The company has a current ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average of $21.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 166.0% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

