Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $13.15

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.15, but opened at $13.53. Bilibili shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 30,409 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BILI. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Bilibili from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.68.

Bilibili Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bilibili by 382.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 807.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Featured Articles

