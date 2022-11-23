Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.31

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and traded as low as $1.14. Bion Environmental Technologies shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 3,590 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Bion Environmental Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Get Bion Environmental Technologies alerts:

Bion Environmental Technologies Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23.

Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides waste treatment and resource recovery solutions for concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Gen3Tech, a third-generation technology and business/technology platform, that remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy, fertilizer products, and clean water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.