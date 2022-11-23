Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches Market Cap of $253.98 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $253.98 million and $7.12 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.50 or 0.00088182 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00264225 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00057733 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

