BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 26,763 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 381,669 shares.The stock last traded at $14.46 and had previously closed at $14.39.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCAT. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $522,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 777,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 119,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 29.5% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter.

