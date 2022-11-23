BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Shares Sold by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,814,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,766,000 shares during the quarter. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.16% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $200,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $675,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LCTU traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.75. 22 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,798. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.54.

