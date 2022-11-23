BlackRock World Mining Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 5.50 (LON:BRWM)

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BRWM opened at GBX 685.50 ($8.11) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,544.44. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 524 ($6.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 804.98 ($9.52). The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 611.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 620.80.

Get BlackRock World Mining Trust alerts:

About BlackRock World Mining Trust

(Get Rating)

See Also

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.