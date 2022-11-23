BlackRock World Mining Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 5.50 (LON:BRWM)

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Performance
Shares of LON:BRWM opened at GBX 685.50 ($8.11) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,544.44. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 524 ($6.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 804.98 ($9.52). The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 611.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 620.80.
About BlackRock World Mining Trust
