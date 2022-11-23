Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Boosted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 517.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 95,550 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $10,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 421.8% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,210,871 shares of company stock worth $207,282,832 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $87.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.54 and a 12 month high of $149.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.37.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 101.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

