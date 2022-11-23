Block (SQ) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Block (NYSE: SQ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/21/2022 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson to $130.00.

11/18/2022 – Block had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2022 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $57.00 to $69.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Block was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $117.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2022 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $93.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $134.00 to $114.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $175.00 to $100.00.

10/19/2022 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $105.00 to $70.00.

10/13/2022 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $115.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $105.00.

10/12/2022 – Block is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $110.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $58.00.

10/10/2022 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $100.00 to $78.00.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,161,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,557,299. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $220.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.24. The company has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.73 and a beta of 2.37.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $2,206,444.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,305,865.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 351,198 shares of company stock valued at $21,260,988 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Block by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Block by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 833,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,604,000 after buying an additional 43,352 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Block by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Block by 692.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Block by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 235,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after buying an additional 86,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

