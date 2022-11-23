Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) PT Set at $11.50 by Credit Suisse Group

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) has been assigned a $11.50 price target by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OWL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Blue Owl Capital stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.67. 2,272,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,059. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

About Blue Owl Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,767,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,425 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,764,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,110,000 after purchasing an additional 110,379 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,119,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,155,000 after purchasing an additional 183,098 shares in the last quarter. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,841,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,086,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,023,000 after purchasing an additional 470,901 shares in the last quarter. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.