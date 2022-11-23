BlueArk Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $57.87 Million (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BlueArk has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. BlueArk has a total market cap of $57.87 million and $4.62 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,413.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.92 or 0.00700304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00241750 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00057080 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00059554 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005466 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001236 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00178566 USD and is up 4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

