Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Trading Up 5.5%

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.95 and last traded at $45.95. Approximately 3,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 746,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BPMC. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $152.00 to $114.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

In other news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $234,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,238.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $234,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,238.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kate Haviland purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.98 per share, with a total value of $48,378.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,518.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Stories

