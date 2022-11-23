Bluzelle (BLZ) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $8.27 Million

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $20.61 million and approximately $8.27 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bluzelle token can currently be bought for $0.0605 or 0.00000367 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,319.68 or 0.08169179 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.59 or 0.00467943 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,637.97 or 0.28710208 BTC.

Bluzelle Token Profile

Bluzelle’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,999,974 tokens. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases.Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

