BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.55

Shares of BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$11.55 and last traded at C$11.55, with a volume of 1400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.60.

BMTC Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of C$385.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74.

BMTC Group (TSE:GBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$218.94 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that BMTC Group Inc. will post 0.8899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BMTC Group

BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. It operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

