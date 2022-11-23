BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,958 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.14% of Aptiv worth $33,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $586,320.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,227 shares in the company, valued at $52,713,999.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.67.

APTV stock opened at $107.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $176.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

