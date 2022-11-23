BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $40,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $82.66 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 5.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on D.R. Horton to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

