BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 63,389 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 63,389 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of General Dynamics worth $44,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in General Dynamics by 420.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 20.9% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $30,753,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

NYSE:GD opened at $251.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

