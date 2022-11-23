BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,254 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $43,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,331,000 after acquiring an additional 702,408 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,112,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,253,000 after purchasing an additional 64,820 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,314,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,904,000 after acquiring an additional 88,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,470,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,412,000 after buying an additional 87,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK opened at $148.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.53. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.95.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

