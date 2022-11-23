BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of Waste Management worth $34,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3 %

Waste Management stock opened at $163.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.28.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

