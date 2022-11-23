Boeing (NYSE:BA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $200.18.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $172.50 on Friday. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $229.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.32. The firm has a market cap of $102.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boeing will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth $9,404,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 60.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,837 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 58.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at $6,423,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 21.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

