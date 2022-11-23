Bondly (BONDLY) Price Hits $0.0065 on Major Exchanges

Bondly (BONDLY) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and $56,358.03 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bondly has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bondly

Bondly was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bondly

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

