Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Acquires 3,191 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.03. 677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,538. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $53.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

