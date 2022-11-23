Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,013,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,167,000 after buying an additional 1,389,281 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,199,000 after buying an additional 1,022,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,011,768,000 after buying an additional 665,469 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,725,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,263,000 after buying an additional 321,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,605,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,699,000 after buying an additional 297,912 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,970. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

