Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,200 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 32.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,334,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,828,000 after purchasing an additional 234,308 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 448.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,991,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988,461 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 54.3% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,822,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth $143,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo purchased 71,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,684.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,684. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertiv Trading Up 1.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

VRT stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.01. 12,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,218,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -230.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently -16.66%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Recommended Stories

