Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Raises Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,050 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $731,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,009 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 74.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,905 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,292,000 after purchasing an additional 188,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($24.83) to GBX 2,200 ($26.01) in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,300 ($27.20) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,250 ($26.61) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.31) to GBX 2,330 ($27.55) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,913.20.

NYSE BHP traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $58.69. 31,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,477,057. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.64. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

