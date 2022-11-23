Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,380 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 395,506 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $11,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Target by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after buying an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Target by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,694 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 8.3% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 7.2% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 5.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 775,291 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $164,532,000 after buying an additional 41,124 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.07.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $157.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

