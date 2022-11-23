Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,762 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of Air Lease worth $9,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 23,238 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,543,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,030,000 after purchasing an additional 498,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 1,044.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Air Lease from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of AL opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is -66.07%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

