Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 209,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $386,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.83.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $75.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.60. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

