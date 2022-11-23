Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $11.69 Million Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Service Co. International worth $11,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the second quarter worth about $617,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $700,709.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,914,879.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $700,709.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,914,879.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $311,820.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,513 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE SCI opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average of $66.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $75.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $977.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.87 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 36.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also

