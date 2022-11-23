Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,708 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $14,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLY. StockNews.com raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Compass Point downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.42.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.