Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $11,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 133.8% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 65,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after acquiring an additional 37,489 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 14.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,903 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $894,883,000 after purchasing an additional 23,165 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 36.4% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 81,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,177,000 after purchasing an additional 21,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 875.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

MKL stock opened at $1,274.08 on Wednesday. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,178.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,243.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

