Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 679,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 37,649 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.44% of Xerox worth $10,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox in the second quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Xerox by 34.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Xerox by 36.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Xerox by 24.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $24.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.53%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XRX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xerox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.00.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

