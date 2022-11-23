Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 12,735 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,735 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $9,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth about $2,583,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,793,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $66.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.07. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $212,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sanmina news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at $964,371.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $212,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

